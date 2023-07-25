DPO Manshera suspends SHO Garhri Habibullah police station

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi Tuesday in response to alleged negligence and failure to handle the case professionally and promptly, and suspended all officers involved and ordered them to report police lines.

Following the suspension of officers, an investigation against them has been started and a charge sheet has been issued, with a response expected from the involved within seven days.

According to the details, Inspector Ajmal Khan and Head Constable Yaser, among others, have been suspended and ordered to report police lines.

The move came as the case remained unresolved, causing anguish to the family and raising concerns among the public.

DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi has announced that the bereaved family members of the deceased child will be allowed to be present during the investigation proceedings.

He vowed to leave no stone unturned in pursuing justice for the victim and their family and assured the community that the investigation would be conducted meticulously, and the culprits responsible for this heinous crime will be held accountable based on the evidence presented.