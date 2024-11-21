DPO Manshera takes strict action over TiktTok viral video from Lassan Nawab Police lockup

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a swift response to a TikTok video filmed inside the lockup at Lassan Nawab Police Station, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gundapur Thursday has taken decisive action.

The video, uploaded by two locals Hassan Irshad son of Muhammad Irshad and Saad son of Abdul Hamid, showed them filming inside the police lockup, which was widely shared on social media.

Upon receiving the report, DPO Shafiullah Gundapur ordered immediate arrests of the two individuals.

Both Hassan and Saad have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings against them have commenced.

In addition to the action against the accused, the DPO held the police staff accountable for negligence and misconduct. Head Muharrir, Assistant Muharrir, and the Constable on sentry duty were suspended for their failure to prevent the incident.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Lassan Nawab Police Station for their oversight in this matter.