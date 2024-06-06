DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A crime meeting was held at the DPO Office under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Zahoor Babar Afridi.

The meeting reviewed the police's preventive actions taken in May, directing officers to intensify efforts against heinous crimes, drug trafficking, aerial firing, illegal weapons display, street crimes, and other societal issues. The decision was made to continue holding open courts to address public concerns across the district.

Attended by SP Investigation Arshad Khan, SP Headquarters Khaleed Khan, SP City Shafiqur Rehman, SP Rural Muhammad Nawab Khan, Circle SDPOs, SHOs, and investigation officers, the meeting evaluated the district's law and order situation.

The police chief commended the district police for arresting 209 criminals and recovering significant quantities of drugs and weapons.

The DPO said that the law applies equally to everyone and directed police officers to enhance their actions against criminals.

He also emphasized the importance of joint consultations with local elders to resolve old enmities and continued public engagement through open courts and educational seminars on drug abuse.