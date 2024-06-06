Open Menu

DPO Mardan Reviews Crime Control Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A crime meeting was held at the DPO Office under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Zahoor Babar Afridi.

The meeting reviewed the police's preventive actions taken in May, directing officers to intensify efforts against heinous crimes, drug trafficking, aerial firing, illegal weapons display, street crimes, and other societal issues. The decision was made to continue holding open courts to address public concerns across the district.

Attended by SP Investigation Arshad Khan, SP Headquarters Khaleed Khan, SP City Shafiqur Rehman, SP Rural Muhammad Nawab Khan, Circle SDPOs, SHOs, and investigation officers, the meeting evaluated the district's law and order situation.

The police chief commended the district police for arresting 209 criminals and recovering significant quantities of drugs and weapons.

The DPO said that the law applies equally to everyone and directed police officers to enhance their actions against criminals.

He also emphasized the importance of joint consultations with local elders to resolve old enmities and continued public engagement through open courts and educational seminars on drug abuse.

Related Topics

Firing Police Law And Order Drugs Circle May Criminals Afridi

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan