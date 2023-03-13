DPO Mardan visits Central Jail, reviews security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najeeb-ur-Rehman visited Central Jail Mardan on Monday and reviewed the security of the facility.

On this occasion, the Superintendent Jail, Mardan Riaz Mohmand gave a detailed briefing to the DPO regarding the security of the surrounding localities of the prison.

DPO expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements of the jail and assured all kinds of cooperation.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Superintendent of Jail accorded him a warm welcome and a contingent of jail police presented him a guard of honour.