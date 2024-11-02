DPO Mardan vows to bring killers of police cop to justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi on Saturday visited to the residence of Shaheed police constable Iqrar Syed and offered Fateha.

He condoled with members of the bereaved family.

Talking with the family, he said that police investigators were directed to arrest the culprits soon.

He said police force was standing with the Shaheed police constable who was shot dead yesterday by unknown gunmen in this hour of grief.

The DPO said police force rendered great sacrfices in war against terrorism and their sacrfices would go no waste.