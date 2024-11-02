Open Menu

DPO Mardan Vows To Bring Killers Of Police Cop To Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DPO Mardan vows to bring killers of police cop to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi on Saturday visited to the residence of Shaheed police constable Iqrar Syed and offered Fateha.

He condoled with members of the bereaved family.

Talking with the family, he said that police investigators were directed to arrest the culprits soon.

He said police force was standing with the Shaheed police constable who was shot dead yesterday by unknown gunmen in this hour of grief.

The DPO said police force rendered great sacrfices in war against terrorism and their sacrfices would go no waste.

Related Topics

Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Mardan Afridi Family

Recent Stories

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

2 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

3 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

8 hours ago
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

17 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

17 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

17 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

17 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan