DPO meets accident amid intense fog

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kot Addu and his driver were wounded after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley on account of dense fog in the wee hours on Monday.

Police sources said both of DPO Tanveer Ahmad, and his driver sustained injuries on their faces and legs.

Rescuers responded immediately and shifted the victims safely to their homes after emergency treatment.

DPO was returning after visiting Qasba Gujrat where an oil tanker had turned turtle.

The accident was reported at 5 a.m. today when the tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane struck at rear of the vehicle of the police officer by dint of heavy fog hovering in the air.