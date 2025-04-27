DPO meets families of police martyrs

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq met with the families of police martyrs to listen to their problems and issued orders for their immediate solution.

During the meeting, DPO Ali Bin Tariq emphasized that the police force deeply values its martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect and serve the nation.

“Our martyrs are our pride,” said DPO Ali Bin Tariq. He also highlighted that under the guidance of Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the welfare and well-being of the martyrs' families was a top priority for the police department.

The DPO reiterated that the courage and bravery of the police martyrs will never be forgotten and assured that the police force would never leave the families of police martyrs alone.