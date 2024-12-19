DPO Meets Ulema Peace Committee Members
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi has said that the police are taking all possible measures to maintain peace and security in the area. He stressed that the role of the peace committee members and scholars is crucial in fostering religious harmony and brotherhood.
During a meeting with members of the peace committee and a delegation from the Muttahida Ulema Council Dr. Malhi highlighted the importance of interfaith unity, particularly on December 25, Christmas Day. He said such efforts would help sustain an atmosphere of peace, security, and mutual respect.
"As members of the peace committee, it is our responsibility to set an example in maintaining harmony and preventing conflicts," he remarked.
He also reiterated the police's commitment to eradicating crime, adding that all available resources are being utilised to ensure peace and security in the district.
Prominent leaders of the peace committee and Muttahida Ulema Council, including Qari Ahmed Ali Nadeem, Amir Afzal Awan, Mian Abdul Ghaffar Azad, and Malik Mahmood Hussain Awan, assured the DPO of their full cooperation in promoting peace, security, and interfaith solidarity in the area.
Dr. Malhi lauded their support, calling it instrumental in making the city and district a cradle of peace and harmony.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO meets ulema peace committee members2 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chambers president-led delegation meets Iftikhar Ali Malik2 minutes ago
-
AC checks anti-polio drive in private schools12 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet’s 29th meeting scheduled for Dec 2312 minutes ago
-
Two days symposium on youth resilience against violent extremism held12 minutes ago
-
Stolen fence of park recovered12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates special cleanliness operation in Lodhran22 minutes ago
-
DIG Syed Ashfaq Anwar takes charge as RPO Dera22 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs 720mln for North Waziristan’s Zarb-e-Azb affectees22 minutes ago
-
NIPP hosts talk by Anam Zakaria on her book22 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike-lifter gang, recover 24 bikes32 minutes ago
-
Iranian consulate celebrates ancient festival Shab-e-Yalda with great enthusiasm32 minutes ago