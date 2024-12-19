DPO meets ulema peace committee members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi has said that the police are taking all possible measures to maintain peace and security in the area. He stressed that the role of the peace committee members and scholars is crucial in fostering religious harmony and brotherhood.

During a meeting with members of the peace committee and a delegation from the Muttahida Ulema Council Dr. Malhi highlighted the importance of interfaith unity, particularly on December 25, Christmas Day. He said such efforts would help sustain an atmosphere of peace, security, and mutual respect.

"As members of the peace committee, it is our responsibility to set an example in maintaining harmony and preventing conflicts," he remarked.

He also reiterated the police's commitment to eradicating crime, adding that all available resources are being utilised to ensure peace and security in the district.

Prominent leaders of the peace committee and Muttahida Ulema Council, including Qari Ahmed Ali Nadeem, Amir Afzal Awan, Mian Abdul Ghaffar Azad, and Malik Mahmood Hussain Awan, assured the DPO of their full cooperation in promoting peace, security, and interfaith solidarity in the area.

Dr. Malhi lauded their support, calling it instrumental in making the city and district a cradle of peace and harmony.