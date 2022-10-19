UrduPoint.com

DPO Meets University Of Sargodha VC

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

DPO meets University of Sargodha VC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Wednesday met with the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas and discussed the security of the University.

According to the Police spokesman, DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz said police were utilizing all resources to ensure law and order situation in the district.

He said that peaceful environment in the university promoted educational activities.

The DPO said that with the support of Sargodha University, an awareness campaign was going on to protect the youth from drugs, while seminars and training programs were being organized in various educational institutions in this regard.

