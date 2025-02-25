Open Menu

DPO Meets With Peace Committee Members

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 09:05 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf held a meeting with members of the Peace Committee to discuss efforts for maintaining law and order in the region on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the committee members congratulated the DPO Sargodha on assuming his new responsibilities and extended their best wishes.

DPO Ashraf acknowledged the significant role of the Peace Committee in ensuring a peaceful environment in the city. He assured that the police would maintain continuous coordination with the committee to foster religious harmony and social cohesion. "Your role in promoting interfaith harmony is exemplary," he remarked, appreciating their dedication to community peace efforts.

The Peace Committee members also shared their suggestions for maintaining law and order, which DPO Ashraf welcomed as a reflection of their commitment to the cause.

