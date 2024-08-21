Open Menu

DPO Mohmand Holds Darbar To Resolve Issues Of Policemen

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DPO Mohmand holds Darbar to resolve issues of policemen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mohmand, Osama Amin Cheema held a weekly Darbar in his office, where he listened to the grievances and issues of police officers and personnel from various police stations and checkpoints in the district.

The Darbar was attended by high-ranking officials, including DSP Headquarters Liaqat Ali and other officers.

During the meeting, the DPO resolved several issues, including transfer and posting, non-attendance, and salary suspension, on a priority basis. He issued orders to the concerned officers to address the genuine concerns of the police personnel.

The weekly Darbar is a part of the DPO's efforts to ensure transparency and accountability within the police department. It provides a platform for police officers and personnel to raise their concerns and grievances, which are then addressed promptly.

