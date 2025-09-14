DPO Mohmand Suspends Head Constable For Unethical Behavior
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Mohmand's District Police Officer (DPO), Ikramullah, has suspended a head constable for unethical behavior the DPO's action comes after a video of the officer, Nawab Khan, threatening and mistreating public at Lakde police station.
In a statement, DPO Ikramullah emphasized that the police's main duty is to protect and serve public, and any immoral or illegal actions by officers will not be tolerated.
He added that an accountability process was ongoing within police department and that no one is above the law. Following the suspension, DPO Ikramullah ordered a departmental inquiry and directed head constable to report to police line.
APP/hsb/
