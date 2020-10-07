UrduPoint.com
DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal Condoles Martyrdom Of Police Officer

Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) condoles death of ASI Mulazim Hussain who embraced martyrdom during police encounter occurred at limits of Rang Pur Police Station here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) condoles death of ASI Mulazim Hussain who embraced martyrdom during police encounter occurred at limits of Rang Pur Police Station here.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal himself led to take away dead body of the martyred police officer in DHQ hospital.

He met with the bereaved family to offer condolence from him and entire department. He said Mulazim Hussain laid his life during fulfillment of his solemn obligation.

He said the martyred soul had three daughters and as many sons whom they were custodian and would extend every sort of help throughout their lives.

