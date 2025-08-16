DPO Muzaffargarh distributes helmets to promote road safety

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Saturday distributed helmets among motorcycle riders at Kachhari Chowk Muzaffargarh as part of efforts to promote road safety and save human lives.

According to APP correspondent, the DPO emphasized the importance of implementing traffic rules to prevent accidents and save lives.

He instructed motorcycle riders to install side mirrors on their vehicles and checked their licenses to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The helmet distribution ceremony was attended by ASP Ali Ahmed, DTO Muhammad Abu Bakr, and DSP City Sanaullah.

He assured that all resources will be utilized to promote road safety and prevent accidents.

The DPO stressed that implementing traffic rules is crucial to saving human lives and preventing injuries. He urged motorcycle riders to take responsibility for their safety and adhere to traffic regulations.

