DPO Muzaffargarh ensures justice at doorsteps for citizens

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Sunday, visited the complaints cell of the police office to listen to the grievances of citizens and ensure prompt justice.

According to the details, the DPO ordered concerned officers to resolve the issues and directed them to submit timely reports on the complaints.

He emphasized that providing practical justice to the people is the top priority of the police department, and no effort will be spared in achieving this goal.

He stated that the doors of the office are open to common citizens, and their problems are being resolved on a priority basis.

He highlighted that the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide justice at the doorsteps of the people is being ensured in Muzaffargarh.