DPO Muzaffargarh Ensures Justice At Doorsteps For Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Sunday, visited the complaints cell of the police office to listen to the grievances of citizens and ensure prompt justice.
According to the details, the DPO ordered concerned officers to resolve the issues and directed them to submit timely reports on the complaints.
He emphasized that providing practical justice to the people is the top priority of the police department, and no effort will be spared in achieving this goal.
He stated that the doors of the office are open to common citizens, and their problems are being resolved on a priority basis.
He highlighted that the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide justice at the doorsteps of the people is being ensured in Muzaffargarh.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration for Dhee Rani program begins in Lodhran1 minute ago
-
DPO Muzaffargarh ensures justice at doorsteps for citizens1 minute ago
-
Awareness seminar on birth and death registration1 minute ago
-
ICT Police net 380 criminals in two-weeks, drugs and arms seized1 minute ago
-
268th Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah from Aug 2231 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala police arrest rickshaw driver for theft of cash, gold ornaments31 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab fugitive dacoit wanted in murder, robbery cases31 minutes ago
-
Bhakkar police ensure foolproof security for Chehlum procession41 minutes ago
-
One dead, 21 injured as train derails near Lodhran41 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated desi ghee in Vehari41 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must tap US export opportunity: Iftikhar Malik41 minutes ago