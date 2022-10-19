DPO Muzaffargarh gets additional charge of new district Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar handed over the additional charge of the newly introduced district Kot Addu to DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah.

According to official sources, the DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah will also supervise day-to-day affairs in Kot Addu.

Apart from this, SP Investigation Akram Khan Niazi has also been transferred to Layyah, said police sources.