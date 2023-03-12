DPO N Waziristan directs tightening security of census teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Saleem Khan has directed the police for tightening the security of the population and housing census teams and launching a crackdown against criminals, especially drug peddlers.

He issued these directives during his surprise visit to Datakhel Police Station and various check posts on Sunday. He checked lockups, residential barracks, arms store and records of other sections including crime statements and registers.

Talking to police personnel, the DPO directed them to remain alert in the prevailing situation and ensure the use of helmets and jackets while performing duties at check posts.

The DPO also met with local elders, heard their issues and collected first-hand information from them regarding security arrangements, the flow of traffic in urban centres and other problems.

On the occasion, the local elders made a commitment with the DPO for extending full support to police against narcotics and other crimes.

The DPO also visited the under-construction Data Khel Police station.