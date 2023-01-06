DPO N. Waziristan injured in traffic accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan, Farhan injured in a traffic accident here on Friday.

The DPO was on way to Bannu when the accident occurred near Esha Check Post. He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Miran Shah for treatment.

According to police sources, the injured DPO is being shifted from Miran Shah to Peshawar through a helicopter.