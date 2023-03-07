DPO North Waziristan reviews security of census teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Saleem Riaz visited Speenwarm and Shawa police stations as well as various check posts on Tuesday.

During the visit, he reviewed internal and external security arrangements at police installations and also checked the official record. He also reviewed matters relating to the security of census teams and issued some specified directives to the security personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO North Waziristan directed officers and jawans of police to remain alert and keep surveillance over the activities of miscreants.

He said that besides the provision of security to the general public, the police personnel should also ensure their own protection.

The DPO appreciated the role of police officers in the maintenance of a peaceful environment at Speenwarm and Shawa.

Later, the DPO registered his directives in the Register 13 of both police stations.