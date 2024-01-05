Open Menu

DPO Notices Of Alleged Torture On Student By Sports Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) took notice of the alleged torture of a local sports Officer on a student of the second year and registered a case against him.

As per details, the Sports Officer hailing from Alipur subjected the student named Arslan to torture over an unidentified issue.

The student who belonged to Seet Pur area was mercilessly slapped and punched, said in an FIR.

The accused fled away after committing the 'brutal act' to avoid backlash from surrounding people.

Seet Pur police station registered an FIR and started the search of the accused, added the police.

