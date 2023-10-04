Open Menu

DPO Notifies Establishment Of Five New Police Stations In Abbottabad District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:18 PM

DPO notifies establishment of five new police stations in Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following the approval of five new police stations for Abbottabad district by the Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the District Police Officer (DPO), Wednesday has issued a notification regarding the establishment of these new police stations.

As per the notification, the addition of these five new police stations brings the total number of police stations in the district to 17. Notably, the area covered by the Havelian police station has been reconfigured and divided into three separate police stations. Police Chowki POF and Rajoi have been upgraded to full-fledged police stations, and certain areas that were originally part of the Havelian police station have been incorporated into these two new stations.

Likewise, Police Chowki Supply, Khutyala Chowki of Sherwan police station, and Changla Gali Chowki of Donga Gali police station have also been elevated to the status of full-fledged police stations.

The establishment of these new police stations is expected to alleviate the workload of existing police stations and, importantly, bring police services closer to the doorsteps of the local population.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Police Station Havelian

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

8 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

53 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan