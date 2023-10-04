DPO notifies establishment of five new police stations in Abbottabad district

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following the approval of five new police stations for Abbottabad district by the Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the District Police Officer (DPO), Wednesday has issued a notification regarding the establishment of these new police stations.

As per the notification, the addition of these five new police stations brings the total number of police stations in the district to 17. Notably, the area covered by the Havelian police station has been reconfigured and divided into three separate police stations. Police Chowki POF and Rajoi have been upgraded to full-fledged police stations, and certain areas that were originally part of the Havelian police station have been incorporated into these two new stations.

Likewise, Police Chowki Supply, Khutyala Chowki of Sherwan police station, and Changla Gali Chowki of Donga Gali police station have also been elevated to the status of full-fledged police stations.

The establishment of these new police stations is expected to alleviate the workload of existing police stations and, importantly, bring police services closer to the doorsteps of the local population.