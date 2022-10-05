DPO offers Fateha for departed soul of ASI

KOHAT, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur here on Wednesday attended the funeral prayer of late ASI Jarman Khan in Jangel Khel and offered fateha for the departed soul.

A large number of police employees attended the funeral prayer of ASI Jarman Khan, who died of cancer.

The DPO met the family members of the deceased and assured them of full support and cooperation on every platform.

DSP Azmat Bangash, SHO Jangal Khel Mohammad Iqbal and other police officers also accompanied the DPO on the occasion.