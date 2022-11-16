DPO Orakzai reviews security arrangements in Mushti Mela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Orakzai, Nazir Khan Wednesday visited Police Station Mushti Mela Daboori and reviewed security arrangements.

DPO also visited suburban areas of Daboori and met with police personnel deputed in check posts.

He also listened to the problems of policeman and assured them needed action for their resolution.

He reviewed security arrangements, visited barracks and record of the police station. He directed police to work with professionalism and dedication and come up to the expectations of people.

DPO directed police force to use bullet proof jackets and protective gear while performing duties in sensitive areas.