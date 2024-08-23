DPO orders action against cop after wife complains of torture

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman has ordered action against Elite Force Head Constable Amjad Saeed after his wife appeared before him at an open court and complained about torture by her husband.

According to details, a woman from Ihata Shah Nawaz appeared before the DPO, along with her daughter (F), and said her daughter was married to policeman Amjad Saeed of Pakpattan seven months back. However, he was torturing her, and even he had pulled off nails of her daughter with a plier.

The DPO ordered DSP Burewala and SHO Model Town to get the complainant woman medically examined and register a case against the head constable.