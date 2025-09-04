DPO orders action against Section 144 violators near River Sutlej

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal directed all police circles to take immediate action against those found violating Section 144 near the River Sutlej.

According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, the DPO took serious notice of reports indicating that several people were seen swimming and boating in the river, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

"Swimming and boating are strictly prohibited in the Sutlej River, which is currently experiencing flooding," the spokesperson added.

The DPO directed all circle officers to deploy an adequate number of police personnel along the river embankments to prevent any unlawful activity. He also ordered the evacuation of people from areas affected by flash floods to ensure public safety.