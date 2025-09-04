Open Menu

DPO Orders Action Against Section 144 Violators Near River Sutlej

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 11:00 AM

DPO orders action against Section 144 violators near River Sutlej

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal directed all police circles to take immediate action against those found violating Section 144 near the River Sutlej.

According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, the DPO took serious notice of reports indicating that several people were seen swimming and boating in the river, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

"Swimming and boating are strictly prohibited in the Sutlej River, which is currently experiencing flooding," the spokesperson added.

The DPO directed all circle officers to deploy an adequate number of police personnel along the river embankments to prevent any unlawful activity. He also ordered the evacuation of people from areas affected by flash floods to ensure public safety.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

11 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

11 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

11 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

12 hours ago
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

12 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

12 hours ago
 US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan