DPO Orders Arrest Of Jewellery Shop Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DPO orders arrest of jewellery shop robbers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took notice of a dacoity incident at a jeweller's shop in Bhuddi Bazaar and formed special teams comprising IT experts and police officers for early arrest of the accused.

According to a spokesperson, the DPO reprimanded the SHO and DSP concerned. The SP investigation led team was given the task of arresting the accused at the earliest.

