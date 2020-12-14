UrduPoint.com
DPO Orders Arrest Of Proclaimed Offenders

Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:20 PM

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has directed the police officials to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and other criminals wanted in heinous crimes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has directed the police officials to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and other criminals wanted in heinous crimes.

Addressing a meeting of police officials here, he said that team work had been introduced in district police to make Bahawalpur a crime free district and in order to provide security to people.

"It is responsibility of every police personnel to ensure maintenance of peace and order within their jurisdiction area," he said.

He also instructed the SDPOs and SHOs to take action against drug peddlers to stop menace of drug addiction.

He said that investigation of all registered cases should be made only on pure merit basis. Police personnel should behave citizens in a polite way, he added.

