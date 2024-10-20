DPO orders arrest of proclaimed offenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed all officials concerned to take action against proclaimed offenders across the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed Sub-Divisional Police Officers of all police circles and Station House Officers of all police stations of Bahawalpur district to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. “The DPO has directed officials concerned to accelerate pace of action against proclaimed offenders to maintain law and order in the district,” he said.

He said that the district police had already taken over 200 suspects into custody during the last fifteen days. “Several arrested suspects are in category A and B,” he said, adding that a number of proclaimed offenders had also been arrested.

The police spokesman said that the DPO had directed officials concerned to submit a daily report to his office about police action to maintain law and order.