DPO Orders Arrest Of Proclaimed Offenders
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed all officials concerned to take action against proclaimed offenders across the district.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed Sub-Divisional Police Officers of all police circles and Station House Officers of all police stations of Bahawalpur district to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. “The DPO has directed officials concerned to accelerate pace of action against proclaimed offenders to maintain law and order in the district,” he said.
He said that the district police had already taken over 200 suspects into custody during the last fifteen days. “Several arrested suspects are in category A and B,” he said, adding that a number of proclaimed offenders had also been arrested.
The police spokesman said that the DPO had directed officials concerned to submit a daily report to his office about police action to maintain law and order.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency response team competition2 minutes ago
-
Mushahid proposes 3-point Action Plan, urges Erdogan to take lead on Palestine issue11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on children’s enrollment in schools12 minutes ago
-
PDF, SBBWU and Pak Army organize grand medical camp12 minutes ago
-
Preparations completed for artificial rain: Marriyum Aurangzeb51 minutes ago
-
Pb govt "Agri Mall" project, a gift for farmers:DC52 minutes ago
-
From festivals to weddings: Musical bands set stage for unforgettable celebrations1 hour ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight meters, removes two extensions1 hour ago
-
Dacoits loot house in Ghazi1 hour ago
-
245 acres state land identified for BZU Sub campus Lodhran, says Director1 hour ago
-
Oman shows strong interest in Pakistani hand-engraved furniture: PFC CEO1 hour ago
-
Revival of diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan could foster regional peace: Iftikhar Al ..2 hours ago