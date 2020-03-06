UrduPoint.com
DPO Orders Closure Of Crushing Plants Near Jerma Bridge

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) The District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman Friday ordered closure of all crushing plants near Jerma bridge here after drowning of a child into pool by crushing plants workers.

Nine-year old Sajid s/o Akram was reportedly drowned in a pool of rain water near Jerma bridge created by crushing plants' workers.

The district police and Rescue 1122 personals recovered the body from pool of water and shifted to hospital.

Taking notice of the incident the DPO immediately banned crushing near Jerma bridge to prevent creation of more pools and further loss of any live, spokesman of Kohat police said.

