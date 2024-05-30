Open Menu

DPO Orders Concerned Officers To Resolve Citizens Problems On Priority Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM

DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis

District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed on Thursday following the open door policy, heard the complaints of the citizens and ordered the concerned officers for early resolution of their genuine problems

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024)

DPO directed the concerned personnel to mark the applications and ensure their disposal within the allotted time.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that according to the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, all possible measures are being taken to change the police station culture and improve public service delivery.

Steps have been taken for the convenience of the public by using modern technology, and the problems of the people are being resolved on priority basis, he added.

Instructions have been issued to the field officers regarding the cases of citizens and that should be treated without discrimination, he said.

APP/mha/378/

