DPO Orders Concerned Officers To Resolve Citizens Problems On Priority Basis
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed on Thursday following the open door policy, heard the complaints of the citizens and ordered the concerned officers for early resolution of their genuine problems
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed on Thursday following the open door policy, heard the complaints of the citizens and ordered the concerned officers for early resolution of their genuine problems.
DPO directed the concerned personnel to mark the applications and ensure their disposal within the allotted time.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that according to the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, all possible measures are being taken to change the police station culture and improve public service delivery.
Steps have been taken for the convenience of the public by using modern technology, and the problems of the people are being resolved on priority basis, he added.
Instructions have been issued to the field officers regarding the cases of citizens and that should be treated without discrimination, he said.
APP/mha/378/
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
French Open day 5: Who's saying what
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials1 minute ago
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest10 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies8 minutes ago
-
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara8 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter8 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara8 minutes ago
-
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman9 minutes ago
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics41 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women41 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued44 minutes ago
-
Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage in Punjab48 minutes ago