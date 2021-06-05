DPO orders crackdown on drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Khalid Sohail has directed Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to step up crackdown on drug peddlers, land and timber mafia.

Kohat police spokesman said that DPO Khalid Sohail has issued orders to start crackdown against criminals and also instructed to adopt practical measures for maintaining the atmosphere of human respect in police stations, said a press release.

DPO further said that drug dealers and smugglers will not be spared, and pace of drive against proclaimed offenders has been accelerated. Laxity on behalf of any SHO in drive against mafias will not be spared.