DPO orders foolproof security during Muharram

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at District Police Lines Kasur, under the chairmanship of DPO Imran Kishore, to review the security arrangements during Muharram, in which all licence-holders and organisers of majalis and processions across the district participated.

The DPO said that it was a responsibility of the Kasur police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram. He said that all licence-holders would adhere to the procession routes and timing, and provide their volunteers' lists to the administration so that they could be imparted training before the start of Muharram.

At the end of the meeting, all the licence-holders promised full cooperation to the police during Muharram and also presented suggestions.