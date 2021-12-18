UrduPoint.com

DPO Orders Foolproof Security For Churches

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all churches in the district.

During his visit to different churches of the city on Saturday to check security arrangements, the DPO said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to Christian community for performance of their religious activities.

