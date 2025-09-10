(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Faisal Shehzad on Wednesday issued directives to his sub-ordinates to listen and sort out the peoples grievances at earliest.

He issued these directives during holding Khuli Kehtcheries at the jurisdictions of PS Sadr and PS Badiana.

The locals tabled different complaints before the DPO about delay of case registrations and non-cooperation of police staff in solving different disputes.

DPO heard the complaints and grievances of the peoples and directed his subordinates to solve it earliest and report him back as soon as possible.

He warned the staffers that the police department would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.