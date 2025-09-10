DPO Orders For Solving People's Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Faisal Shehzad on Wednesday issued directives to his sub-ordinates to listen and sort out the peoples grievances at earliest.
He issued these directives during holding Khuli Kehtcheries at the jurisdictions of PS Sadr and PS Badiana.
The locals tabled different complaints before the DPO about delay of case registrations and non-cooperation of police staff in solving different disputes.
DPO heard the complaints and grievances of the peoples and directed his subordinates to solve it earliest and report him back as soon as possible.
He warned the staffers that the police department would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.
Recent Stories
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPU Punjab launches 24/7 Helpline for Chinese nationals’ security, support6 minutes ago
-
DPO orders for solving people's grievances6 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two injured in firing incident16 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive launched in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Relief boats, Equipment dispatched to six South Punjab cities35 minutes ago
-
Brother confesses to killing sister for honor in Charsadda35 minutes ago
-
PML-N leadership leads from front in flood relief operations across KP: Ikhtiar Wali36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Divisional Public School46 minutes ago
-
Villagers return after successful security operation in Kharsin, N Waziristan46 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held under “Back to School” programme46 minutes ago
-
Minister visits flood-affected localities in Gujrat55 minutes ago
-
ANF dismantles international drug trafficking organization involved in smuggling to Gulf countries55 minutes ago