DPO orders implementing traffic SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed the officials concerned to ensure implementation of traffic standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO ordered for installing reflector on vehicles to control road accidents during fog and smog.

“Officials concerned should ensure installation of reflector on vehicles,” he added.

He also directed the police driving schools to raise awareness among citizens to get driving licence. “No one can by allowed to run a vehicle without driving licence,” he said. Traffic police and the district police should avail all resources to control road accidents, he added.