DPO orders inquiry after citizen issued pass to escape traffic penalty

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq Tuesday ordered an inquiry taking notice of alleged issuance of a 'Pass' by traffic officials to enable a citizen escape punitive action in case of any traffic violation.

DPO ordered DSP traffic to probe the matter and submit report within 24 hours.

Action should be taken against official(s) on the basis of principle of equality, DPO said and added that law applies to all equally irrespective of social standing of individuals.

Rana Omar Farooq said that no one would be spared on traffic violations.

