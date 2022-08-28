DPO orders inquiry against ASI for misbehaving citizen

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah ordered an inquiry against the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Seetpur police station for misbehaving a citizen while talking on mobile phone call.

Taking action on the viral audio of ASI Seetpur police station Abdul Rasheed with a citizen, the district police officer closed the ASI to the line and directed DSP Alipur to conduct an inquiry against the police officer. He said that further departmental action would be taken against the officer after inquiry reports.

The DPO said that a courteous and decent attitude is the only way to ensure friendly ecology and warned that the police officials misbehaving with the citizens would not be tolerated in the department. He said that directions have been issued to all officials to ensure a friendly policing environment in the district.

He added that the courteous and decent attitude with public was the first slogan of the department and the officials found involved in violating would be sent packing.