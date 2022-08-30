DPO orders police officials to report at flood hit areas

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah has directed all police officials of the district to report at flood hit areas immediately in order to participate in rescue and relief operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah has directed all police officials of the district to report at flood hit areas immediately in order to participate in rescue and relief operation.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the DPO said that the police department was taking part in relief operations in flood hit areas to rescue people and cattle.

He directed all SDPOs, SHOs and field staff to remain at flood affected areas till further orders. He said that the police department would offer facilitation of transport and evacuation of people and cattle in joint efforts with the concerned civil administration.

The DPO said that police officials would ensure distribution of relief and food items among flood hit people transparently.

He urged masses to call police emergency helpline 15 in case of any emergency and said that police would ensure quick response on the call.