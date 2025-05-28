DPO Orders Probe Into Missing Police Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:22 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) According to the 2023 audit report of the Punjab Home Department, DPO Faisal Shehzad has taken notice of the missing weapons in the district and a detailed report has been sought.
According to the initial report of the DSP Headquarters, the missing weapons include a total of 25 weapons of various types since 1993, including SMGs, G-3 rifles, MP-5s, beretta pistols, semi-automatic rifles and revolvers.
According to police spokesperson, most of these weapons were lost or snatched during the line of duty, police encounters, or incidents of martyrdom, for which cases have been registered, while in some cases the weapons could not be returned due to the retirement, martyrdom or departure of the officers for UN Peacekeeping missions abroad.
DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad has issued orders for immediate recovery of the weapons and recovery of the price from those responsible, saying that as per the rules, all the concerned officers will be made to compensate the loss caused to the government treasury.
He further stated that transparency of official records will be ensured at all costs and warned that negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
