DPO orders security audit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas on Monday directed the officials concerned to conduct security audit of all important installations across the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr.

Usman Anwar, DPO Bahawalpur directed all SDPOs, SHOs and other officials to conduct security audit of all important government and non-government installations located within their jurisdiction. "The police officials will have to make foolproof security of all important premises including Hight Court, district courts, state bank, solar park and others," he directed.

He emphasized the need to avail the facility of modern technology and CCTV cameras for the security of importantpremises.