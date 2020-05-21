UrduPoint.com
DPO Orders Strict Security For Jumma Tulwida And Eid Congregations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:08 PM

District Police Officer ( DPO), Mansoor Aman on Thursday said that a comprehensive security plan have been finalized for Jummatul Wada, Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr

In a statement , the DPO said contingents of police and elite force have been deployed across the district for maintenance of peace in the district.

He said strict checking and patrolling was being conducted at 43 entry and exit points of the city, besides surveillance through CCTV cameras.

He said overall 1500 policemen would perform security duties. Moreover, comprehensive strategy has been made for implementation on SOPs in mosques during Jumma prayers.

DPO said to maintain the flow of traffic special points have been identified where traffic wardens would duties for extra hours.

To prevent aerial firing on Chand Raat, public awareness campaign has been intensified.

Special forces including Elite and Quick Response Force troops would be deployed at mosques, Immam Bargahs and other sensitive places, DPO called on ulema, parents and media persons to play their role in educating people about avoiding aerial firing as it poses threat to precious lives.

He said that security plan would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety of people and property on Eid-ul- Fitr.

