DPO orders tight security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the police on Sunday to ensure foolproof security arrangements for celebrations for the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Christmas in the district.

He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreant elements. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.

“All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures," he said.

He also directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.