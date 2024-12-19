Open Menu

DPO Orders Tight Security On Dec 25

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

DPO orders tight security on Dec 25

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi directed the police on Thursday to ensure foolproof security arrangements for celebrations on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Christmas in the district to be held on December 25.

He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreant elements. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.

“All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures," he said.

He also directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.

