DPO Orders Tight Security On Dec 25
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi directed the police on Thursday to ensure foolproof security arrangements for celebrations on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Christmas in the district to be held on December 25.
He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreant elements. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.
“All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures," he said.
He also directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.
Recent Stories
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, uncle awarded life term in Hudood case6 minutes ago
-
Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 laid in Senate6 minutes ago
-
DPO orders tight security on Dec 256 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters gangs busted, 11 motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates business exhibition at IM Science6 minutes ago
-
Pollution: number of dry cough patients in hospitals increase6 minutes ago
-
7 law breakers held6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA prepares to launch academic programs6 minutes ago
-
Capital punishment on two counts awarded in murder case6 minutes ago
-
Muslim world should expedite efforts to safeguard oppressed people: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Abdul Qayyum7 minutes ago
-
Open House and Career Fair held CUI, Wah Campus7 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas urges talented youth to take leap in skills & business7 minutes ago