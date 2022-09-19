DPO orders transfer, posting of police officials

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer has issued directives for transfer and posting of few police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by DPO Bahawalpur Office, following transfers and posting are hereby ordered with immediate effect and until further orders.

Station House Officer of PS Khairpur Tamewali Operation Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed Abid (B/360) has been transferred and posted as SHO PS Ahmedpur East, District Bahawalpur.

SHO of PS Dhorkot Operation Inspector Riaz Ahmed Fayyaz (C/2333) has been transferred and posted as SHO PS Khairpur Tamewali.

Officer of Homicide Unit, PS Saddar, Ahmedpur East, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shabbir (B/427) has been transferred and posted as Additional SHO PS Dhor Kot.

SHO PS City, Ahmedpur East, Inspector Ghulam Mohay-ud-Din (M/199) has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines Bahawalpur.