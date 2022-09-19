UrduPoint.com

DPO Orders Transfer, Posting Of Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DPO orders transfer, posting of police officials

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer has issued directives for transfer and posting of few police officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by DPO Bahawalpur Office, following transfers and posting are hereby ordered with immediate effect and until further orders.

Station House Officer of PS Khairpur Tamewali Operation Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed Abid (B/360) has been transferred and posted as SHO PS Ahmedpur East, District Bahawalpur.

SHO of PS Dhorkot Operation Inspector Riaz Ahmed Fayyaz (C/2333) has been transferred and posted as SHO PS Khairpur Tamewali.

Officer of Homicide Unit, PS Saddar, Ahmedpur East, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shabbir (B/427) has been transferred and posted as Additional SHO PS Dhor Kot.

SHO PS City, Ahmedpur East, Inspector Ghulam Mohay-ud-Din (M/199) has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali Saddar

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

4 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.