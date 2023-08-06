Open Menu

DPO Orders Zero Tolerance On Drug Peddling

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq directed officers concerned to launch a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling in order to protect the next generation from drugs.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DPO said that a special crackdown was continued across the district in which various notorious drug peddlers have been arrested so far while an ample quantity of drugs has also been recovered from their possession.

He said that promoting community policing, the rule of law, and maintaining peace and a crime-free district was a vision adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that drug peddling was turning into one of the major challenges for the police department and it has been decided to eradicate drug peddling at any cost.

He directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against drug peddling under zero tolerance policy and also warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

