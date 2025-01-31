DPO organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing. District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal on the occasion on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City, In-charge Complaint Cell and other police officers and a large number of worshipers were present in the open court.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of resolution of the problems.

The DPO directed the concerned officers to ensure redressal. The Complaint Cell was directed to ensure redressal of the requests and submit a follow-up report.

The DPO briefed the participants about various services of Punjab Police.

The DPO made the participants aware of the Punjab Police Pakistan app and other digital police services.

Addressing the participants, the DPO said that it is the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) to organize an open court in the mosque so that your problems can be solved by coming to you and listening to them and promoting community policing.

Citizens can report social, moral evils and criminal elements. Citizens can register their complaints with the police, and their redressal will be ensured, he added.

The DPO said while talking that the safety of people's lives and property, establishment of law and order is the top priority. Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery by utilizing all resources.