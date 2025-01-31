Open Menu

DPO Organized An Open Court At Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DPO organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing. District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal on the occasion on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City, In-charge Complaint Cell and other police officers and a large number of worshipers were present in the open court.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of resolution of the problems.

The DPO directed the concerned officers to ensure redressal. The Complaint Cell was directed to ensure redressal of the requests and submit a follow-up report.

The DPO briefed the participants about various services of Punjab Police.

The DPO made the participants aware of the Punjab Police Pakistan app and other digital police services.

Addressing the participants, the DPO said that it is the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) to organize an open court in the mosque so that your problems can be solved by coming to you and listening to them and promoting community policing.

Citizens can report social, moral evils and criminal elements. Citizens can register their complaints with the police, and their redressal will be ensured, he added.

The DPO said while talking that the safety of people's lives and property, establishment of law and order is the top priority. Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery by utilizing all resources.

Recent Stories

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

7 minutes ago
 DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

46 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

3 hours ago
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

4 hours ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

5 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

6 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan