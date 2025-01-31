DPO Organized An Open Court At Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing. District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal on the occasion on Friday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City, In-charge Complaint Cell and other police officers and a large number of worshipers were present in the open court.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of resolution of the problems.
The DPO directed the concerned officers to ensure redressal. The Complaint Cell was directed to ensure redressal of the requests and submit a follow-up report.
The DPO briefed the participants about various services of Punjab Police.
The DPO made the participants aware of the Punjab Police Pakistan app and other digital police services.
Addressing the participants, the DPO said that it is the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) to organize an open court in the mosque so that your problems can be solved by coming to you and listening to them and promoting community policing.
Citizens can report social, moral evils and criminal elements. Citizens can register their complaints with the police, and their redressal will be ensured, he added.
The DPO said while talking that the safety of people's lives and property, establishment of law and order is the top priority. Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery by utilizing all resources.
Recent Stories
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq holds Khulli Katcheri to address public grievances57 seconds ago
-
Tea unit closed, 2 restaurants fined59 seconds ago
-
Wall chalking wiped out: ICT admin cracks down on city defacement, 5 arrested1 minute ago
-
Speakers for establishing strong relations between Pak-Bangladesh1 minute ago
-
DPO organized an open court at Jamia Masjid Sardar Iqbal1 minute ago
-
FIA composite circle Abbottabad arrests post office employee in corruption case1 minute ago
-
Mock exercise held at girls college in Khan Garh1 minute ago
-
DPO takes action against SHO, IOs for misconduct1 minute ago
-
74 road schemes approved by Sugarcane Development Cess Committee11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 3 accused with over 2,300 kites11 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Swabi11 minutes ago
-
CM announces key developments for South Waziristan11 minutes ago