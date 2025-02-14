Open Menu

DPO Organized Open Court In Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM



CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed organized an open court on the occasion of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Farooq Azam, Alamgir Road, Chiniot. SHO of the city police station, in-charge of the Complaint Cell and other police officers and a large number of worshipers were present at the open court. Circle DSPs, SHOs organized open courts in their respective areas on the occasion of Friday prayers and listened to the problems of the people. DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of their solution.

The DPO directed the concerned officers to ensure redressal. The Complaint Cell was directed to ensure redressal of the requests and submit a follow-up report.

The DPO briefed the participants about various services of the Punjab Police. The DPO made the participants aware of the Punjab Police Pakistan app and other digital police services.

Addressing the participants, the DPO said that it is the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) to organize an open court in the mosque so that your problems are heard and resolved by coming to you and the community Policing should be promoted. Citizens can report social, moral evils and criminal elements. Citizens can get their complaints noted by the police, and their redressal will be ensured. The DPO said while talking that the safety of people's lives and property, establishment of law and order is the top priority.

