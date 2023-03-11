DPO organized tea party in honor of the families of police martyrs

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul invited the families of Martyred Constable Faizan, Martyred Constable Abid Ali, Martyred Constable Amir Afzal and Martyred Constable Afreez Khan in DPO House Attock on Saturday.

He made the children of the martyrs as his guests and arranged refreshments for the families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, DPO Mr. Khan said that the children of the police martyrs are like our own children and they have every kind of care. "I am in direct contact with the families of all the martyrs.

He said that Attock Police pays full tribute to its martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country." he added