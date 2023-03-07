UrduPoint.com

DPO Organizes Crime Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DPO organizes crime meeting

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan organized a crime meeting at his office here on Tuesday.

SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers from across the district attended the meeting.

The DPO conducted a detailed review of the performance of all SDPOs, SHOs, all field officers, and in-charges in solving cases, especially murders and crime rates.

Special emphasis was on arresting the rest of the accused and the arrest of category A criminals.

He gave instructions for vigorous action against gangs of thieves and dacoits and ordered to take strict action against gangs of car and motorcycle thieves and asked them to improve their actions against these elements so that people do not suffer from insecurity.

He further said that all the SHOs should ensure effective patrolling in their areas and speed up the operation against active gangs involved in thefts.

