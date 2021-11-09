DPO paid surprise visits of various police stations

District Police Officer, Syed Nadeem Abbas paid surprise visit of various police stations of Mian Chano on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Syed Nadeem Abbas paid surprise visit of various police stations of Mian Chano on Tuesday.

DPO visited city police station and Sader police station and checked the front desk, barracks and record of police stations.

He issued show cause notice to a police employee presented at City police station without uniform and warned that strict action would be taken over violation of discipline.

He directed the police officials and personnel to be polite with citizens and resolve their problems as early as possible.

He also said on that occasion that government was well aware about the problems of police and focusing to felicitate them.

He directed cops to perform their duties with determination.