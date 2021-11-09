UrduPoint.com

DPO Paid Surprise Visits Of Various Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:51 PM

DPO paid surprise visits of various police stations

District Police Officer, Syed Nadeem Abbas paid surprise visit of various police stations of Mian Chano on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Syed Nadeem Abbas paid surprise visit of various police stations of Mian Chano on Tuesday.

DPO visited city police station and Sader police station and checked the front desk, barracks and record of police stations.

He issued show cause notice to a police employee presented at City police station without uniform and warned that strict action would be taken over violation of discipline.

He directed the police officials and personnel to be polite with citizens and resolve their problems as early as possible.

He also said on that occasion that government was well aware about the problems of police and focusing to felicitate them.

He directed cops to perform their duties with determination.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Government Employment

Recent Stories

Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 D ..

Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM & Bigger Batte ..

Vivo Launches Y21 with Extended RAM & Bigger Battery

11 minutes ago
 Japan's current account surplus in September drops ..

Japan's current account surplus in September drops 31 pct amid slow car exports

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 941 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deat ..

Mongolia logs 941 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 Dahani gets nickname of ‘Foreign minister of Pak ..

Dahani gets nickname of ‘Foreign minister of Pakistan cricket'

18 minutes ago
 Stockholm latest capital to limit electric scooter ..

Stockholm latest capital to limit electric scooters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.